Honduran migrant gives birth on Mexico-US border bridge

Thousands of other migrants are waiting in other Mexican border cities for a chance to enter the US - some for years.

PTI | Ciudadhidalgo | Updated: 04-01-2021 03:52 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 03:52 IST
Mexican authorities said on Sunday that a Honduran woman gave birth on the Mexican side of the border bridge linking Matamoros to Brownsville, Texas. The woman was apparently trying to reach the US side, but felt unsteady when she got there and was helped by pedestrians on the Mexican side waiting to cross.

The woman was identified as Leidy Hernández, 24. Mexico's National Immigration Institute said the incident occurred Saturday afternoon on the Ignacio Zaragoza border bridge, also known as ''Los Tomates.'' It said authorities received an alert from US Customs and Border Protection officials regarding ''a woman trying to enter the country improperly.'' It said the woman was taken to a hospital in Matamoros, where she was given free care. Her child will have the right to Mexican citizenship.

Hernández was reportedly among about 800 migrants sheltering in an improvised riverside camp while awaiting US hearings on their claims for asylum or visas. Other migrants are waiting in Matamoros, but have rented rooms. Thousands of other migrants are waiting in other Mexican border cities for a chance to enter the US - some for years. The Trump administration has turned away tens of thousands at legal border crossings, first citing a shortage of space and then telling people to wait for court dates under its ''Remain in Mexico'' policy.

