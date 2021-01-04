IN-SPACe to provide level playing field for pvt companies, start-ups in space sector: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the newly created Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) will provide a level playing field for private companies as well as start-ups in the space sector. The Union Cabinet had last year approved participation of the private sector in the entire range of space activities, including planetary exploration missions.

Singh, the minister of state for the Department of Space, said more than 25 industries have already approached the Department of Space for undertaking space activities according to the guidelines. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in collaboration with the private sector will boost the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-relaint India), he said.

''The decision to create Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) will provide a level playing field for private companies as well as start-ups. The proposed range of space activities includes small satellite launch vehicle, geospatial services, satellite constellation, application products,'' a statement quoting Singh said. The government had announced reforms in the space sector last year.

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (In-Space) has been created under the Department of Space as a separate vertical for taking independent decisions with respect to permitting and regulating space activities of the private sector. Singh said the move to open up the space sector for private participation was a path-breaking step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been widely welcomed by leading private players across the country. Besides enhancing the capacity and resources of the space sector, the increased participation of private players will also discourage brain-drain of talented space scientists and experts who were otherwise moving out of India in search of a break. The space and satellite technology are being extensively used in railways, road and bridge construction, agriculture sector, housing, tele-medicine, besides disaster management and accurate weather forecast, he added.