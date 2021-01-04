Left Menu
Development News Edition

IN-SPACe to provide level playing field for pvt companies, start-ups in space sector: Jitendra Singh

The Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO in collaboration with the private sector will boost the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat self-relaint India, he said.The decision to create Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre IN-SPACe will provide a level playing field for private companies as well as start-ups.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 22:52 IST
IN-SPACe to provide level playing field for pvt companies, start-ups in space sector: Jitendra Singh
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the newly created Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) will provide a level playing field for private companies as well as start-ups in the space sector. The Union Cabinet had last year approved participation of the private sector in the entire range of space activities, including planetary exploration missions.

Singh, the minister of state for the Department of Space, said more than 25 industries have already approached the Department of Space for undertaking space activities according to the guidelines. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in collaboration with the private sector will boost the goal of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-relaint India), he said.

''The decision to create Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) will provide a level playing field for private companies as well as start-ups. The proposed range of space activities includes small satellite launch vehicle, geospatial services, satellite constellation, application products,'' a statement quoting Singh said. The government had announced reforms in the space sector last year.

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (In-Space) has been created under the Department of Space as a separate vertical for taking independent decisions with respect to permitting and regulating space activities of the private sector. Singh said the move to open up the space sector for private participation was a path-breaking step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has been widely welcomed by leading private players across the country. Besides enhancing the capacity and resources of the space sector, the increased participation of private players will also discourage brain-drain of talented space scientists and experts who were otherwise moving out of India in search of a break. The space and satellite technology are being extensively used in railways, road and bridge construction, agriculture sector, housing, tele-medicine, besides disaster management and accurate weather forecast, he added.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata criticises BJP for abolishing Planning Commission

Hitting out at the BJP-led government at the Centre for abolishing the Planning Commission conceptualised by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government would come up with a simi...

HDFC's individual loan disbursements rise 26 pc in Dec quarter

Mortgage firm HDFC Ltd on Monday said its disbursements in the individual loan category have grown by 26 per cent during the third quarter ended December 2020. The individual loan business continued to see improvements during the December q...

France's new COVID cases sharply down, hospitalisations up again

The French health ministry reported 4,022 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, a figure three times lower as Sundays 12,489 but higher than last Mondays 2,960 and the number of people hospitalised for the disease was...

NCPCR furnishes information regarding funds received by children's homes in Assam, Manipur

Acting on a complaint by an organisation namely Legal Rights Observatory, the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights NCPCR came up with information about funds being received by childrens homes in Assam and Manipur from an inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021