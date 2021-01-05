Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird flu confirmed in dead crows in two more MP districts

Since December 23, 2020, about 400 avian deaths have been reported across 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh, said the Public Relations Department official.The bird flu has been confirmed in the dead crows in Indore, Mandsaur and Agar Malwa districts, he said.

PTI | Bhopal/Indore | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:10 IST
Bird flu confirmed in dead crows in two more MP districts
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

After Indore, bird flu has been confirmed as the cause of mass death of crows in Mandsaur and Agar Malwa districts of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday. Presence of H5N8 virus (a variant of avian influenza or bird flu) was found in the carcasses of crows in Mandsaur and Agar Malwa districts, he said, citing test results of samples sent for laboratory analysis.

A total of 155 dead crows in Indore have been found with the H5N8 virus since the pathogen was first detected in the commercial city a week back. Since December 23, 2020, about 400 avian deaths have been reported across 10 districts of Madhya Pradesh, said the Public Relations Department official.

The bird flu has been confirmed in the dead crows in Indore, Mandsaur and Agar Malwa districts, he said. Apart from these three districts, the samples of dead avians were collected from Ujjain, Sehore, Dewas, Guna, Shajapur, Khargone and Neemuch districts and sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for testing, the official said.

However, the state government says eating well cooked chicken and egg is not a threat to human health. The bird flu virus has not been found in roosters yet.

Earlier in the day, Veterinary Department Deputy Director Pramod Sharma said that 155 crows were detected with H5N8 virus in the Residency area of Indore in the last eight days. He said the presence of bird flu was first detected in Indore on December 29 when about 50 crows were found dead in Daly College campus in the Residency area.

On Monday, the government sounded a bird flu alert across Madhya Pradesh. An official had said that besides Indore, 100 crows were found dead in Mandsaur, 112 in Agar Malwa, 13 in Khargone and nine in Sehore district.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

R&B star Akon enters Congo mining sector in JV with state company

A company led by American-Senegalese RB singer Akon has signed a deal to finance a copper and cobalt mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo in a joint venture with a state miner, according to a contract published by the mines ministry.The...

Maha Metro to execute balance work of Navi Mumbai Metro Line 1

City and Industrial DevelopmentCorporation CIDCO, the planning agency for Navi Mumbai,announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Maharashtra MetroRail Corporation Maha Metro for the implementation ofremaining works of Navi Mumbai Metro line...

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatars ruler, Saudi Arabias Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a bitter row with Doha at a Gulf Arab summit on Tuesday to try to shore up an anti-Iran front, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidarit...

442 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate dips to 0.55 pc

Delhi recorded 442 fresh COVID-19 cases and 12 new fatalities on Tuesday, while the citys positivity rate came down to 0.55 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city stood at over 6.27 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021