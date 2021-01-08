Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman dies in suspected New Zealand shark attack

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 08-01-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 12:48 IST
Woman dies in suspected New Zealand shark attack
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A woman has died in what appears to be New Zealand's first fatal shark attack in eight years, police said on Friday.

Emergency services responded late Thursday afternoon to reports of a woman "injured in the water," at Waihi Beach, a popular tourist spot 153 kilometers (95 miles) drive southeast of Auckland, a police statement said.

"Indications are that she had been injured by a shark," Police Inspector Dean Anderson said.

She was dragged from the water with leg wounds and attempts to resuscitate her on the beach failed, media reported.

A vacationing doctor joined paramedics, lifeguards and emergency services personnel in attempting to save the woman, Anderson said.

The woman, whose identify has not been made public, was scheduled to undergo an autopsy on Friday, Anderson said.

The last fatal shark attack in New Zealand was in February 2013 when a 46-year-old swimmer was mauled at Muriwai Beach, 41 kilometers (25 miles) west of Auckland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Beant assassination case: SC asks Centre to decide on Rajoana's plea before January 26, says it's a good date.

Beant assassination case SC asks Centre to decide on Rajoanas plea before January 26, says its a good date....

Olympics-'It's impossible': Tokyo residents concerned about hosting Games

As Tokyo woke up to its second state of emergency on Friday, many people believe it will be difficult, perhaps impossible, to host the Olympic Games safely.The Japanese government and International Olympic Committee IOC decided in March to ...

M&S clothing sales hammered by lockdowns in Christmas quarter

Marks Spencer on Friday reported another big fall in clothing and homewares sales in its Christmas quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit demand and restrictions to stem the spread of the virus closed stores.Marks Spencer MS, one of the be...

Vietnam says U.S. probe over its currency, timber could harm both countries

A United States investigation into Vietnams currency and its timber could harm bilateral relations, cause undesirable effects and negatively impact workers and consumers in both countries, Vietnams trade minister told his U.S. counterpart o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021