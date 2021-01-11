Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat: Bird flu confirmed in four districts

Not a single caseof avian influenza has been reported in humans so far, itsaid.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:30 IST
Gujarat: Bird flu confirmed in four districts
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Bird flu cases have beenconfirmed in Gujarat's Surat, Vadodara and Valsad districts,as some samples of dead crows from there have tested positivefor the pathogen, taking the number of the districts wheresuch cases have been reported so far since Friday to four,officials said on Monday.

Bird flu cases were first reported from Junagadh inthe state on January 8, officials said.

''Samples of four crows collected from two places atBardoli taluka in Surat on January 6 were sent to aBhopal-based laboratory. These samples have tested positivefor bird flu,'' said Nilam Dave, deputy director of AnimalHusbandry department, Surat.

Besides, three out of five samples of crows collectedfrom Vasantpura village in Savli taluka of Vadodara, where 25crows died on January 6, have also tested positive, VadodaraAnimal Husbandry department's deputy director Prakash Darjisaid.

Similarly, samples of four crows from Valsad have alsotested positive for the avian influenza, officials said.

On Sunday, 57 pigeons were found dead in Kia villagein Vadodara's Karjan tehsil and their samples have been sentfor confirmation to the Bhopal-based lab, Darji added.

Gujarat reported its first case of avian influenza onJanuary 8 when two lapwing samples from Junagadh districttested positive for the virus.

The Gujarat government sounded a bird flu alert onJanuary 5.

In the following days, districts like Surat, Vadodara,Tapi, Kutch, Narmada, Valsad, Mehsana etc. recorded deaths ofbirds, especially crows, ducks, pigeons, peacocks andlapwings, the health department said.

According to officials, samples of carcasses of birdshave been sent to the laboratory in Bhopal and results in manycases are awaited.

The government also said that no unusual death hasbeen reported in poultry farms.

Meanwhile, the state health department reviewedpreparedness regarding the bird flu outbreak in Gujarat andsaid localofficials have been instructed to remain vigilantand take necessary action.

All the hospitals in the state have been provided withnecessary facilities including isolation wards, and medicinefor this disease is available in sufficient quantity, it said.

The health department has started immediatesurveillance of the affected areas as part of the alert on thedeath of birds.

As per the standard guidelines on bird flu outbreak,an area of 0-10 km radius is declared as an alert zone andintensive surveillance is being carried out in all theaffected areas.

The health department has declared 0-3 km radius areaas infected zone, and 3-10 km radius area as surveillancezone.

''House-to-house surveillance is carried out in an areaof 0 to 3 km and persons with symptoms of influenza aresurveyed in an area of 3 to 10 km,'' the health departmentsaid.

''Avian influenza is a low pathogenic virus, meaning itis less lethal than other bird flu viruses. Not a single caseof avian influenza has been reported in humans so far,'' itsaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-European Champions Cup, Challenge Cup suspended due to France's COVID-19 protocols

The European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have been temporarily suspended after the French government recommended that games against British clubs be postponed amid the COVID-19 crisis, European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said on Monda...

Spain's COVID-19 incidence jumps after record weekend surge

Spain reported a record rise in coronavirus infections over the weekend and the number of new cases measured over the past 14 days spiked to 436 per 100,000 people on Monday, from 350 on Friday, health ministry data showed. More than 61,000...

Construction of new parliament building to start soon as heritage panel gives its nod

A 14-member heritage panel on Monday gave its approval for construction of a new parliament building under the governments ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan, paving the way for work to start in the next few days.The nod by the Heri...

FACTBOX-How is Britain's vaccine rollout going?

Britain plans to give the first shot of a coronavirus vaccine to 15 million members of the highest priority groups by mid-February, and to tens of millions more by the spring, to enable it to loosen restrictions imposed to stem a soaring in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021