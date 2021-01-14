La Niña to persist until March, says U.S. weather forecaster

There is an about 95% chance of the La Niña weather pattern prevailing through the Northern Hemisphere winter from January to March, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

A transition to more neutral conditions is more likely in the spring of 2021, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) said, pegging the chances of that at about 50%.

