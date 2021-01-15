China's current interest rate levels appropriate -c.bank official

China's current interest rate levels appropriate -c.bank officialReuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:23 IST
China's current interest rate levels are appropriate, Sun Guofeng, the head of the central bank's monetary policy department, told a news conference on Friday.
The bank would use various policy tools to ensure liquidity was reasonably ample, Sun added.
