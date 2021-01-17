Cold wave grips Odisha, Phulbani at 5.8 deg C

Cold wave conditionsreturned to Odisha as the mercury fell below the 10 degreeCelsius-mark in at least five places on Saturday, officialssaid.

There will be no major change in the minimumtemperature across the state over the next two days andthereafter it will gradually rise by 3-4 degree Celsius overthe districts in the interior region, they said.

The change will be by around 2 degree Celsius in thedistricts of coastal Odisha, they added.

Phulbani recorded a minimum temperature of 5.8 degreeC, followed by Jharsuguda (7.6 degree Celsius), Darngbadi (8degree Celsius), Sundergarh (8.5 degree Celsius) and Keonjhar(9.9 degree Celsius).

''Very dense fog with visibility below 50 metre wasrecorded at Chandbali, Cuttack and Boudh whereas Paradipwitnessed dense fog with visibility remaining between 50 and200 metre,'' the weather office said.

Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena in a letter to allthe district collectors suggested that police and transportofficials may take necessary steps for controlled plying ofvehicles on highways during the dense fog to avoid roadaccidents.

