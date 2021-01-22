Left Menu
Turkey's Erdogan says extra 10M doses of Chinese vaccine due

PTI | Ankara | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:58 IST
Turkey's Erdogan says extra 10M doses of Chinese vaccine due

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that a further 10 million doses of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine could arrive in Turkey by this weekend.

Speaking after prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said delivery of a second batch of the vaccine had been approved by China.

Turkey has so far received 3 million doses and has vaccinated nearly 2 million people, prioritising health workers and the elderly, since its programme started a week ago. Erdogan has said he expects a Turkish-developed vaccine to be available in May.

