Turkey's Erdogan says extra 10M doses of Chinese vaccine due

Turkey's Erdogan says extra 10M doses of Chinese vaccine duePTI | Ankara | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:58 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that a further 10 million doses of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine could arrive in Turkey by this weekend.
Speaking after prayers in Istanbul, Erdogan said delivery of a second batch of the vaccine had been approved by China.
Turkey has so far received 3 million doses and has vaccinated nearly 2 million people, prioritising health workers and the elderly, since its programme started a week ago. Erdogan has said he expects a Turkish-developed vaccine to be available in May.
