Fire in commercial building in Mumbai; no casualty

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:28 IST
A fire broke out in a six-storeycommercial building in Mumbai's Andheri area on Tuesday, afire brigade official said.

No one was injured in the blaze that erupted on thetop floor of Laxmi Plaza building located in an industrialarea in Andheri, he said.

The fire brigade got a message about the blaze around11.15 am.

It was a ''level-1'' (minor) fire, the official said.

Five water engines, four jumbo tankers and localpolice rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under controlby around 1.30 pm, he said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, he added.

