G Udaygiri coldest place in Odisha at 3 Degrees Celsius

Cold wave continues to sweepparts of Odisha as G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district was thecoldest place in the state at 3 degrees Celsius on Thursdaywhile 11 other towns recorded minimum temperature below 10degree Celsius.

However, in a major relief for people shivering inchilly weather in interior parts of the state, the IndiaMeteorological Department (IMD) in a forecast said: ''Minimumtemperature (Night temperature) is likely to rise gradually by3-4 degrees Celsius during next 2-3 days and it will againfall by 2-3 degrees Celsius from February 8 over the districtsof Odisha''.

Normal life in Kandhamal district has been severelyhit by the cold as G Udaygiri recorded 3 degree Celsiusfollowed by Phulbani (5.5) and Daringbadi (8).

Kirei in Sundergarh district recorded a temperature of8.2 degrees Celsius followed by Koraput and Nabarangpur (8.5each), Jharsuguda (9.2), Keonjhar (9.4), Bolangir andSundergarh (9.5 each) and Bhawanipatna (9.8).

The twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded13.4 and 14.7 degree Celsius, the met office said.

This apart, shallow fog has occurred at one or twoplaces over the district of Malkangiri in south InteriorOdisha.

The minimum temperatures were markedly below normal ata few places over the districts of south Interior Odisha,appreciably below normal at most places over the districts ofnorth interior Odisha, at a few places over the districts ofCoastal Odisha, at one or two places over the districts ofSouth Interior Odisha and below normal at elsewhere over thedistricts of Odisha, the IMD said.

