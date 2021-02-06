Left Menu

China to launch public platform to track, crack down on polluters

China will set up a new information platform to allow the public to track the emissions of polluting enterprises and help authorities prosecute those that break the rules or try to "evade supervision", the environment ministry said.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 06-02-2021 09:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 09:11 IST
China to launch public platform to track, crack down on polluters

China will set up a new information platform to allow the public to track the emissions of polluting enterprises and help authorities prosecute those that break the rules or try to "evade supervision", the environment ministry said. A total of 2.36 million companies, industrial facilities and institutions in China are legally obliged to obtain permits to emit pollutants like sulphur dioxide or wastewater.

But China has struggled to collect the information required to make the system work, and has also faced obstruction and data fraud from some polluting firms. According to the environment ministry, the new information platform will allow authorities and members of the public to monitor real-time emission levels and check historical data in order to determine whether rules are being breached. It is set to come into effect on March 1.

Liu Zhiquan, senior official with the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), told a briefing on Friday that they would take stronger action against firms that pollute without authorisation and falsify emissions data. "For illegal behaviour such as the discharge of pollution without permits, there are continuous penalties issued on a daily basis, and they will also be ordered to cut production or shut down," he said, adding that those found to be "evading supervision" would be detained.

Firms that repeatedly exceed allocations will be subject to more scrutiny and more frequent inspections, as will those that already have a poor "social credit" rating, the ministry said. Polluting enterprises are obliged to install monitoring equipment and keep at least five years of data, with fines of 200,000 yuan ($31,000) for those that fail to do so. Fines of 1 million yuan can be imposed on firms that pollute without permission.

($1 = 6.4664 yuan)

Also Read: Beijing launches mass testing as China reports slight drop in daily COVID cases

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Babylon Berlin Season 4: Director pours light on future plot

The filming of Babylon Berlin Season 4 is expected to begin in early 2021. Babylon Berlin, a German neo-noir series completed its third season on February 28, 2020 with 28 episodes.The series viewers are ardently waiting to know the release...

Tennis-Osaka, Azarenka pull out of Australian Open warm-ups

Former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka withdrew from their warm-up tournaments for the years first Grand Slam on Saturday, citing injuries. Osaka pulled out of her Gippsland Trophy semi-final with an unspecified ...

Argentina reports 8,374 new COVID-19 cases

Buenos Aires Argentina, February 6 ANIXinhua Argentina registered 8,374 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the national tally to 1,970,009, the health ministry said. The ministry also reported 285 more deaths from the disease, bringing ...

US will hold China accountable for abuses of international system: Blinken tells Chinese counterpart in phone call

United States State Secretary Antony J Blinken had a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi during which he conveyed that Washington will continue to stand up for human rights and democratic values, including in Xi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021