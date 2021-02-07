Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 02:31 IST
The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. New "DARPin" drugs may be superior to antibody drugs Mars ready for its close-up: China releases space probe's first image

China's maiden space exploration mission to Mars has captured its first image of the red planet, the space agency said on Friday, some six months after the probe left Earth. The uncrewed Tianwen-1 took the picture at a distance of around 2.2 million km (1.4 million miles) from Mars, according to the China National Space Administration (CNSA), which supplied a black-and-white image. Chinese researchers find natural mutation in African swine fever virus

Chinese scientists have found a natural mutation in the African swine fever virus they say could be less deadly than the strain that ravaged the world's largest pig herd in 2018 and 2019. The findings, published in the February edition of the Chinese Journal of Veterinary Science this week, come amid intense debate in the industry over the evolution of the disease for which there is no approved vaccine.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

