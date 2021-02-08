Left Menu

Italy's bond yields dip, German Bund yields rise on reflation bets

Having completed a first round of formal consultations with parties on Saturday, Draghi will hold more talks this week aimed at drawing up a cabinet, a broad policy agenda and establishing the make-up of a ruling coalition. A combination of reduced Italian risks and U.S. stimulus expectations added to upward pressure on borrowing costs in higher rated bond markets such as Germany, France and the Netherlands.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:58 IST
Italy's bond yields dip, German Bund yields rise on reflation bets
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Italy's 10-year bond yield hovered close to one-month lows on Monday, as Mario Draghi's prospects of forming a new government received a boost after the two largest parties in the Italian parliament offered their conditional backing. Most other euro zone bond yields, especially in safe-haven Germany, edged up in the face of a more upbeat tone in world markets and a selloff in long-dated U.S. Treasuries on expectations for more stimulus that will boost growth and inflation.

But it was Italy, which last week saw the biggest weekly fall in 10-year bond yields in months, that remained in focus in the euro area. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the rightist League on Saturday gave their backing to Draghi, who was asked last week to form a government after the previous ruling coalition collapsed.

While Draghi's route to power is still not clear, signs of support from some of the biggest parties in the Italian parliament helped support Italian bonds in early Monday trade. Italy's 10-year bond yield was a touch lower at 0.53% , hovering near almost one-month lows hit on Friday. At current levels, the yield is just 6 basis points away from record lows hit late last year.

That left the gap over benchmark 10-year Bund yields at around 95 bps -- close to its tightest levels in five years. Having completed a first round of formal consultations with parties on Saturday, Draghi will hold more talks this week aimed at drawing up a cabinet, a broad policy agenda and establishing the make-up of a ruling coalition.

A combination of reduced Italian risks and U.S. stimulus expectations added to upward pressure on borrowing costs in higher rated bond markets such as Germany, France and the Netherlands. Germany's 10-year bond yields was last up 3 bps on the day at -0.415%, heading towards five-month highs hit on Friday.

"Some headwinds for Bunds look set to extend and should keep Bunds vulnerable near-term," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann. "Risk sentiment seems to be improving further, there are signs for broad-based support of a Draghi-led government in Italy and signs for support of (U.S. President Joe) Biden's stimulus in the U.S. Congress, which could further fuel the global reflation sentiment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

Around 200MW power supply to national grid cut from major plants due to Avalanche

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 6-Monks and nurses join nationwide protests against Myanmar coup

Police turned water cannon on protesters in Myanmars capital on Monday as tens of thousands of people joined a third day of nationwide demonstrations against the militarys removal of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi a week ago.Calls to join ...

Sterling slips slightly versus dollar; speculators' net long position increases

The pound was little changed on Monday, slightly down against a stronger dollar, while analysts were bullish on its outlook and latest positioning data showed the overall speculative long position on the British currency had increased. The ...

Rafale induction ceremony cost exchequer over Rs 41 lakh: Defence Minister

The induction ceremony of the first five Rafale jets at the Ambala Air Force base on September 10 last cost the exchequer a little over of Rs 41 lakh including Rs 9.18 lakh GST, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.T...

Man held for murder in Delhi

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a person following a quarrel between them after they drank together, police said on Monday.The accused, Bala Sahni, allegedly stabbed Subhash Chandra 35 to death on January 28 after a qua...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021