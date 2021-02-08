Scoreboard: 1st India-England Test, Day 4

England 2nd innings: Rory Burns c Rahane b Ashwin 0 Dominic Sibley c Pujara b Ashwin 16 Daniel Lawrence lbw b Ishant 18 Joe Root lbw b Bumrah 40 Ben Stokes c Pant b Ashwin 7 Ollie Pope c Rohit b Nadeem 28 Jos Buttler st Pant b Nadeem 24 Dominic Bess lbw b Ashwin 25 Jofra Archer b Ashwin 5 Jack Leach not out 8 James Anderson c and b Ashwin 0 Extras: (NB-7) 7 Total:(all out in 46.3 Overs) 178 Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-32, 3-58, 4-71, 5-101, 6-130, 7-165, 8-167, 9-178, 10-178 Bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin 17.3-2-61-6, Shahbaz Nadeem 15-2-66-2, Ishant Sharma 7-1-24-1, Jasprit Bumrah 6-0-26-1, Washington Sundar 1-0-1-0. More PTI APAAPAAPA

