No legal barrier to UK-EU shellfish trade - UK environment minister

There is no legal barrier stopping British businesses sending live shellfish to the European Union after the bloc said restrictions on some products would continue indefinitely, British Environment Minister George Eustice said on Tuesday.

"We wrote to the commissioner yesterday and we've been in dialogue with them," he told BBC radio. "The truth is there is no legal barrier to this trade continuing, both on animal health grounds and on public health grounds.

"There's legal provision within existing EU regulations to allow such trade to continue from the UK. We just are asking the EU to abide by their existing regulations and not to seek to change them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)