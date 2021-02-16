Maharashtra: Man killed in leopard attack

A leopard killed a 40-year-oldman in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, a forest officialsaid on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday late night near a minearea in Durgapur in east Maharashtra, he said.

The deceased is identified as Naresh Sonawane, theofficial added.

