Maharashtra: Man killed in leopard attack

Maharashtra: Man killed in leopard attackPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 16-02-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:01 IST
A leopard killed a 40-year-oldman in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra, a forest officialsaid on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Monday late night near a minearea in Durgapur in east Maharashtra, he said.
The deceased is identified as Naresh Sonawane, theofficial added.
