Six killed in fire at gold mine in eastern China

Six people were killed in a fire at a gold mine in eastern China's Shandong province, while four others were rescued, state media reported on Wednesday. The fire occurred at around 6 a.m. local time (2200 GMT on Tuesday) during maintenance at the Caojiawa gold mine in the city of Zhaoyuan, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing local authorities.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Six people were killed in a fire at a gold mine in eastern China's Shandong province, while four others were rescued, state media reported on Wednesday.

The fire occurred at around 6 a.m. local time (2200 GMT on Tuesday) during maintenance at the Caojiawa gold mine in the city of Zhaoyuan, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing local authorities. Ten miners were trapped by the fire, Xinhua said, adding that the four who were rescued had been sent to hospital for medical treatment.

The fire was the second major incident at a Shandong gold mine in little over a month. In January, 11 workers trapped by an explosion at the Hushan mine were dramatically pulled out alive after spending two weeks underground.

At least 10 miners were killed, however, prompting authorities to launch more safety inspections. China's mines are among the world's deadliest. The country recorded 573 mine-related deaths in 2020, according to the National Mine Safety Administration.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

