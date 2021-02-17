Congress organises protest march against fuel price hike in Kolkata

Congress organises protest march against fuel price hike in KolkataPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:15 IST
The Congress took out a protest march in Kolkata on Wednesday against the steep rise in prices of petroleum products in the country.
A man wearing a mask resembling the face of PrimeMinister Narendra Modi with a cricket bat in one hand and a helmet in the other was part of the protest march. He was also wearing batting pads.
Several participants in the march to the Raj Bhavan were also carrying cutouts of cars and gas cylinders to protest against the hike in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas.
The price of branded petrol has breached the Rs 100mark in some parts of the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Kolkata
- Raj Bhavanwere
- Congress
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi stages sit-in at Lucknow airport, says police stopped his supporters: Airport official.
Our Supreme Court has become number one in the world in conducting hearings through video-conferencing: PM Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi launches Rs 8,210 crore 'Assam Mala' scheme to upgrade state highways, lays foundation for two medical colleges.
Conspiracy hatched abroad to defame Indian tea: PM Narendra Modi tells rally in Assam.
PM Narendra Modi expresses concern over the situation in Uttarakhand, assures all help in fighting the calamity.