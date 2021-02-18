Left Menu

EU sues more countries over air pollution, nature and water

The European Commission said on Thursday it was suing Slovakia for years-long breaches of legal limits on air pollution and started legal action against Germany and Slovenia for falling short on nature conservation and water treatment. Air pollution in Europe has eased in the last decade, but remains the continent's biggest environmental health risk.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:12 IST
EU sues more countries over air pollution, nature and water
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

The European Commission said on Thursday it was suing Slovakia for years-long breaches of legal limits on air pollution and started legal action against Germany and Slovenia for falling short on nature conservation and water treatment.

Air pollution in Europe has eased in the last decade, but remains the continent's biggest environmental health risk. Fine particulate pollution caused 379,000 premature deaths in the EU in 2018, according to the European Environment Agency. Brussels has set legal limits on particulate matter since 2005, resulting in a series of legal actions against countries flouting the rules.

The commission on Thursday took Slovakia to court for breaching EU particulate matter limits in every year from 2005-2019, except for 2016, in Banskobystricky kraj, a mountainous region in central Slovakia. The eastern city of Kosice breached the limits each year from 2005-2019, except for 2015 and 2016, the commission said. Slovakia's efforts to fix the problem have failed to reduce pollution in line with legal limits or minimise the length of breaches, it said.

If found guilty, Slovakia would join a list of nine EU states that the bloc's top court has found guilty of illegal air pollution, including Romania, Italy and Sweden. Failure to heed the rules could see those countries face further legal action from the EU to impose financial penalties. Particulate matter is produced by industry, vehicle emissions and home heating, as well as some agriculture, and is associated with cardiovascular diseases and lung cancer.

The commission also sued Germany on Thursday for a "general and persistent" failure to produce sufficient conservation plans for more than 4,000 sites deemed important for protecting nature. The EU executive also sued Slovenia for not properly treating waste water in four cities and towns before discharging it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It is in America's interest to assist the rise of India: US think tank

Asserting that the US ought to counteract the influence of Chinese authoritarianism early and often, a top American think tank on Thursday said that one relatively low-cost way is to encourage India to engage more deeply as a competitor wit...

PM's proposals on medical emergencies get support of 10 nations including Pak: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modis five specific suggestions to boost cooperation among nations in Indias immediate and extended neighbourhood to deal with future medical emergencies were supported at a virtual workshop on Thursday by health exp...

No compromise on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord: AASU reacts to Himanta's comment

The All Assam Students UnionAASU on Thursday said there will be no compromise on Clause6 of the Assam Accord, a day after minister Himanta BiswaSarma termed the recommendations of a central panelinapplicable.Issuing a statement, AASU presid...

FIR against woman for violating containment zone rules

A First Information Report wasregistered against a resident of Powai area here for leavingthe city despite being in a containment zone, police said onThursday.As the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai andelsewhere in Maharashtra is incre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021