Narayana Hrudayalaya unit plans to come up with new facility in Cayman Islands

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:01 IST
Healthcare service provider Narayana Hrudayalaya on Friday said its subsidiary plans to come up with a new 50-bed facility in Cayman Islands entailing an estimated investment of USD 100 million (around Rs 725 crore).

Health City Cayman Islands Ltd (HCCI), the step-down subsidiary of the company running an existing hospital in the Cayman Islands is expanding to a new location in the Camana Bay Development area of Grand Cayman, Narayana Hrudayalaya said in a regulatory filing.

The Camana Bay Development area of Grand Cayman is the largest of the three islands which constitutes the self governing territory of Cayman Islands, it added.

The proposed new facility is planned to be executed on a three-acre plot of land and the total construction and commissioning time are expected to be 24 months with the radiotherapy center expected to be commissioned in 12 months, the healthcare service provider said.

The estimated total project cost is USD 100 million, it added.

The facility will be offering a comprehensive range of tertiary, critical care and daycare services with a focus on cancer care, Narayana Hrudayalaya said.

Specific departments would include medical oncology, surgical oncology and radiotherapy, it added.

The facility would also cater to multi-specialty requirements including robotic surgery, obstetrics and gynecology with a neonatal intensive care unit, emergency/critical care with the range of tertiary surgical specialties.

The proposed hospital is expected to have 50 operating beds, Narayana Hrudayalaya said.

HCCI currently operates an existing 110-bed facility situated at East End, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands covering orthopaedics, cardiac sciences, neurosciences, gastro sciences, internal medicine, pulmonology, medical oncology and urology.

