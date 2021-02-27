Left Menu

Coal miner Cerrejon says reached deal with indigenous community on environment, health

Colombia's Constitutional Court previously ordered Cerrejon to comply with requirements aimed at protecting health and the environment, while a United Nations Special Rapporteur last year called on the government to suspend some of the mine's operations on the concerns. The agreement, which the company said was signed by Cerrejon and the leader of Provincial, includes building a community health center and an environmental rehabilitation program, which will include planting 250,000 trees.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2021 07:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 07:47 IST
Coal miner Cerrejon says reached deal with indigenous community on environment, health

Colombian coal mine Cerrejon said on Friday it has signed an agreement with a Wayuu indigenous community to comply with court-ordered environmental and health requirements.

The Provincial community in La Guajira has long argued with the company, which is jointly owned by BHP Group, Anglo American Plc and Glencore Plc, over pollution, dust, noise, water use and health problems. Colombia's Constitutional Court previously ordered Cerrejon to comply with requirements aimed at protecting health and the environment, while a United Nations Special Rapporteur last year called on the government to suspend some of the mine's operations on the concerns.

The agreement, which the company said was signed by Cerrejon and the leader of Provincial, includes building a community health center and an environmental rehabilitation program, which will include planting 250,000 trees. The company will implement a court-ordered program to clean community facilities and nearby areas over the next five years and will also provide technical support for measuring air quality, the statement shared by Cerrejon said.

"The perfecting of this agreement is a result of a consensus by the members of the reservation, with the participation of traditional authorities, the community head, leaders and a full community assembly," the statement said. The Provincial community would not recognize any statements which did not come from its authorities, the statement added.

Lawyers representing the community members who requested the intervention by the Special Rapporteur last year rejected the statement from Cerrejon, however. "This so-called deal is a misinformation strategy that forms part of the fraudulent and bad faith conduct with which Cerrejon operates," lawyer Rosa Mateus told Reuters in an email.

The company was battered last year by a record 91-day strike and reduced activity while it put in place coronavirus control measures. The miner produced 12.4 million tonnes of coal in 2020, down almost 52% from 2019, and its exports fell to their lowest in the last 18 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Man gets 1 year in jail for flashing collegian

A special POCSO court in Mumbai has sentenced a man to one-year imprisonment and fined him Rs 4,000 for flashing a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to college.The order by Special Judge HC Shende on February 23, the detailed copy of whic...

Explosives scare near Ambani's house: cops looking for other car

Two days after a vehicle with explosives was found near the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani here, police are looking for the other car which had been seen at the spot, an official said on Saturday.The Crime Branch of Mumbai police ...

One killed and one wounded in oxygen explosion at Ukraine hospital

One person was killed and another wounded in an oxygen explosion at a hospital in the western Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi, Ukraines emergency service said on Saturday.The explosion occurred on the second floor of the hospital at lunchtime ...

ISL 7: Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan to battle it out for League Winners Shield

Their playoff spots may have been secured, but the final game of the Indian Super League ISL League stage will witness the clash of the titans as Mumbai City and ATK Mohun Bagan battle it out for their first League Winners Shield crown at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021