Mary Kom Boxing Academy gets new infrastructure
Brand new sports infrastructure, kitchen, and a dining hall, developed with the support of tire major Goodyear, were inaugurated at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy here. Francis Marwin, Regional Director SAI NERC Imphal, and Guwahati handed over the completed project to London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom, the founder of the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation MKRBF, on Thursday. In 2019-20, under the company's CSR initiative Goodyear supported the construction of a kitchen and dining Hall at Mary Kom's academy.PTI | Imphal | Updated: 19-03-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 14:46 IST
Brand new sports infrastructure, kitchen, and a dining hall, developed with the support of tyre major Goodyear, were inaugurated at the Mary Kom Boxing Academy here.
Francis Marwin, Regional Director SAI NERC Imphal, and Guwahati handed over the completed project to London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom, the founder of the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation (MKRBF), on Thursday. In 2019-20, under the company's CSR initiative Goodyear supported the construction of a kitchen and dining Hall at Mary Kom's academy. ''Dreams are made real when we are determined, and with the support from others. My dream to set up a centre of sporting excellence will not be realized without support from the people, government, and corporate sectors,'' said Mary Kom. ''This support of sports infrastructure from Goodyear is a motivation for me, my team, and our athletes most importantly.'' The elite Indian boxer urged the athletes to make full use of the facilities available now. ''I was never fortunate enough when I started my boxing career and this kind of facilities and dining hall were far away. Therefore you need to make the best use of these entire infrastructures and be a champion by achieving more than what I have done.''
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IIT Guwahati researchers design AI-based system to detect colorectal cancer using colonoscopy images
Man arrested with heroin in Guwahati, Manipur woman also held
Union Minister Jitendra Singh visits COVID-19 vaccination centres in Guwahati
Rajasthan Royals conducts maiden grassroots camp at newly launched academy in Guwahati
Assam assembly polls will not just ensure BJP stays in power, but it will also guarantee preservation of indigenous culture, traditions: Amit Shah in Guwahati.