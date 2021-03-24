UK government throwing everything at COP26, says PM Johnson

UK government throwing everything at COP26, says PM JohnsonReuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 21:14 IST
Britain's hosting of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, is a priority for the government which is throwing everything at it, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.
"The COP26 summit is one of the single biggest priorities that any government could have domestically and internationally and it's a massive job and we're throwing everything at it," Johnson told a parliamentary committee.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
