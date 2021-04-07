Barclays London HQ windows broken by climate change protesters

Left Menu

Climate change activists broke windows at the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday, the latest protest aimed at highlighting the role of the financial sector in fuelling what they call the climate catastrophe.

Climate change activists broke windows at the London headquarters of Barclays on Wednesday, the latest protest aimed at highlighting the role of the financial sector in fuelling what they call the climate catastrophe. The seven activists from the Extinction Rebellion group used hammers to break the windows and then pasted the message "In Case of Climate Emergency Break Glass" on the front of the bank's building.

Extinction Rebellion said the action was part of its so-called "Money Rebellion" against the capitalist system which used "nonviolent direct action, causing damage to property to prevent and draw attention to greater damage." "It is the latest action in protest at the bank's continued investments in activities that are directly contributing to the climate and ecological emergency," the group said.

Barclays could not be reached for immediate comment. The group's move against Barclays in the Canary Wharf business district came after fellow activists last week splashed black dye on the facade of the Bank of England in the historical financial center, the City of London.

Extinction Rebellion wants to trigger a wider revolt against the political, economic, and social structures of the modern world to avert the worst scenarios of devastation outlined by scientists studying climate change. "You may dislike our action today but I ask you to compare a crack in a window to funding wildfires and flooded homes," said Sophie Cowen, a 30-year-old campaigner from London. "We took action today because someone needs to raise the alarm because broken windows are better than broken futures."

One of the pink hammers the activists used bore the slogan: "Care - act with love."

