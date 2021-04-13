Left Menu

Mexico aims to have own vaccine approved for use by end-2021

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:24 IST
Mexico aims to have own vaccine approved for use by end-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Mexico aims to have developed a vaccine against COVID-19 that could be granted approval for emergency use by the end of this year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Maria Elena Alvarez-Buylla, head of the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt), told a regular news conference that the vaccine under development known as "Patria" could be granted approval in November or December of this year.

Also Read: Mexico reports 1,292 new coronavirus cases, 203 more deaths

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

France suspends all flights to and from Brazil due to COVID variant

France will suspend all flights to and from Brazil in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected there, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said in parliament.We take note that the situation is getting worse and we ...

Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe

Johnson Johnson says it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a US probe into rare blood clots.The company announced the decision Tuesday after regulators in the United States said they were recommending a pause...

Medical officer held for graft in judicial custody till Apr 26

A special court here on Tuesday remanded Thane Municipal Corporation TMC medical officer Dr Raju Murudkar in judicial custody till April 26 in connection with a bribery case.Dr Murudkar was presented before special court judge SP Godhalekar...

Lucy Liu to play villain in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

American actor Lucy Liu has been roped in to play the role of a villain in the upcoming DC Comics adaptation Shazam Fury of the Gods. According to Variety, Liu, who is best known for her roles in Elementary and Why Women Kill, has been cast...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021