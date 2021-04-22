Climate change isn't 'bunny hugging' - UK's Johnson hails Biden's big emissions pledge

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed U.S. President Joe Biden's commitment to cut the United States' greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% from 2005 levels by 2030 as a game-changer.

"I'm really thrilled by the game-changing announcement that Joe Biden has made," Johnson said, praising Biden "for returning the United States to the front rank of the fight against climate change." "It's vital for all of us to show that this is not all about some expensive politically correct, green act of bunny hugging," Johnson said. "This is about growth and jobs."

On Tuesday, Johnson said Britain would cut carbon emissions by 78% by 2035 in what he hailed as the world's most ambitious climate change target that would put the country on track to become a net-zero producer. The new timetable, nearly 15 years ahead of the previous UK target, will require a fundamental restructuring in the way Britain powers its homes, cars, and factories, how it feeds its people and what it does to dispose of carbon dioxide.

