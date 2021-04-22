Left Menu

Brazil will reach climate neutrality by 2050, Bolsonaro says

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the country would reach climate neutrality by 2050, in the most ambitious goal set by the far-right leader who appears to be changing his position on the environment.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:12 IST
Brazil will reach climate neutrality by 2050, Bolsonaro says
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the country would reach climate neutrality by 2050, in the most ambitious goal set by the far-right leader who appears to be changing his position on the environment. Speaking at a summit of world leaders, Bolsonaro's pledge would move up the previous target for reaching net zero emissions by 10 years.

He repeated a commitment made last week to end illegal deforestation by 2030, adding that it would reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 50% by that date. Bolsonaro pledged to double funding for environmental enforcement efforts.

The president had previously railed against environmental enforcement and taken steps to weaken environmental agencies, which are seen as key to protecting the Amazon rainforest. Deforestation in Brazil's portion of the Amazon has soared under Bolsonaro, hitting a 12-year high in 2020 with an area 14 times the size of New York City destroyed.

Bolsonaro called for international support for Brazil's climate efforts, striking a slightly more conciliatory tone than in his past public remarks that told foreign nations to stay out of the country's environmental affairs. "With this spirit of collective responsibility and common destiny, I invite you once again to support us in this mission," Bolsonaro said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

1993 blasts accused murder: Court acquits Chhota Rajan, aide

A special CBI court on Thursday acquitted underworld don Chhota Rajan and his aide in connection with the murder of Hanif Kadawala, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.Rajan 62 and his associate Jaggnath Jaiswal, charged w...

India records highest-ever single-day COVID spike in any country; Centre directs states to ensure uninterrupted production, supply of oxygen

Over 3.14 lakh new coronavirus cases were registered in India, the highest-ever single-day count in any country, as many hospitals grappled with limited oxygen supply, prompting the Centre to issue strict directives on Thursday to states an...

French vaccine maker Valneva and EU fail to strike supply deal

French vaccine maker Valneva has not met the conditions to conclude talks on a deal with the European Union to supply the bloc with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a spokesman for the European Commission said on Thursday.The French biotech,...

SC wants "national plan" on COVID-19 situation, including on oxygen supply; Del HC says "country being run by God"

As the handling of the raging COVID pandemic by authorities came under increasing judicial scrutiny, the Supreme Court on Thursday said it expected the Centre to come out with a national plan on supply of oxygen and essential drugs for trea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021