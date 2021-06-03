Left Menu

Manipal Hospitals acquires Bengaluru-based Vikram Hospital

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 03-06-2021 12:43 IST
Manipal Hospitals acquires Bengaluru-based Vikram Hospital
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Leading hospital chain Manipal Hospitals on Thursday said it has acquired Bengaluru-based multi-specialty Vikram Hospital.

The company, however, did not share the financial details of the acquisition.

Manipal Hospitals has entered into a definitive agreement with Multiples Private Equity Fund for a 100 percent acquisition of Vikram Hospital, making this its 10th hospital in the city, the company said in a statement.

This comes close on the heels of its acquisition of the India operations of Columbia Asia Hospitals in April 2021. ''Manipal Hospitals has been the top-ranked healthcare provider in Bengaluru for over two decades and this addition is a reiteration of our commitment to meet the healthcare needs of the city and the region,'' Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG) Chairman Ranjan Pai said.

There are two greenfield hospitals that are currently under construction and once they are complete in the next 24 months, ''our network of 12 hospitals with over 2,300 beds would be best placed to provide ease of access and comprehensive care to everyone across this fast-growing city," he added.

Established in 2009, Vikram Hospital is a 200-bed high-end tertiary care facility.

On the development, Multiples Private Equity Fund Founder Renuka Ramnath said, ''With this larger canvas our doctors will have the ability to have a deeper impact on the healthcare needs of the city.'' With this latest addition, Manipal Hospitals now has 27 hospitals spread across 14 cities, more than 7,300 beds, and a pool of 4,000 doctors and over 11,000 employees, the statement said. The hospital group is also scouting to expand its footprint in eastern India and to further enhance its presence in the existing geographies, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Article 370

J&K BJP leader hails outgoing chief secretary's role post abrogation of Arti...

 India
2
Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

Moderna plans mix of COVID-19 vaccine doses with new Lonza deal

 United States
3
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Global
4
Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

Cyprus checkpoints sealed by COVID-19 to reopen June 4-UN

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021