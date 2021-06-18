Left Menu

India, Bhutan sign MoU for cooperation on climate change, waste management

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India and Bhutan have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the environment sector, Union Environment Prakash Javadekar said on Friday.

''India has symbiotic relationship with Bhutan. Today, both countries signed an MoU which will open new vistas of bilateral cooperation in the areas of climate change, waste management, etc.,'' the minister tweeted.

The MoU between India's Ministry of Environment and Bhutan's National Environment Commission will strengthen technological, scientific and management capabilities, and expand the areas of cooperation in the field of environment to promote a mutually beneficial partnership, ministry officials said.

''The MoU will be the platform to further enhance our partnership and support, exchange best practices in areas of #AirPollution, Waste Management, Chemical Management, #ClimateChange, etc.,'' the ministry tweeted.

Javadekar and Tandi Dorji, Bhutan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairperson of the National Environment Commission, signed the MoU during a virtual meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

