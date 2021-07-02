Left Menu

Tropical Storm Elsa strengthens near the Lesser Antilles - NHC

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 15:21 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 14:39 IST
Tropical Storm Elsa strengthens near the Lesser Antilles - NHC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday that tropical storm Elsa had strengthened a little and was very close to the Lesser Antilles.

Elsa is located about 70 miles (110 km) east-southeast of Barbados, with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km/h), the NHC said, adding that by Sunday, Elsa is forecast to move near to Jamaica and parts of eastern Cuba.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

