Pak would try to emulate China's 'remarkable' achievements of all-round national development: Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan would try to emulate China's ''remarkable'' achievements of all-round national development, poverty alleviation, anti-corruption campaign and nation-building which it achieved under the Communist Party of China.

Addressing the Communist Party of China (CPC) and World Political Parties Summit via video link, Khan said that for decades, CPC's spirit instilled new vigour and hope beyond China's borders. It inspired people of the colonised nations and contributed to the end of colonialism, he said.

Advertisement

''CPC's mission of the great rejuvenation of Chinese nation and PTI's (Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf) vision of 'Naya Pakistan' reflect the respective aspirations of the people of the two countries,'' Khan told the summit.

He said that Pakistan would try to emulate the CPC's ''remarkable'' achievements of all-round national development, poverty alleviation, anti-corruption campaign and nation-building.

Khan said that the CPC's success opened new avenues for political parties across the world to plan how to carry out national development for which public support and legitimacy was essential.

He said that Pakistan supported China's efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development and preserve international order. He also lavished praise on Chinese Presient Xi Jinping's declaration to make the Covid-19 vaccine a global public good.

He said President Xi's vision of shared prosperity through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was important for global sustainable development.

''Xi's people-centric philosophy has made a critical difference as recently China has eliminated extreme poverty - one of the greatest achievements in the history of mankind,'' he said.

Prime Minister Khan also said the USD 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the BRI's flagship project and a priority for Pakistan.

''Our friendship with China and CPEC complement [the] vision of peace for our citizens and for others and shared prosperity and common development for our region and the world," he said.

Khan said that ''all-weather strategic-cooperative partnership" with China was a strong anchor for peace, progress and prosperity in the changing security environment.

Noting that this year also marks the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Khan said that ''Pakistan and China are iron brothers", who support each other on issues of their respective core interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)