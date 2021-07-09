Left Menu

Pune to get integrated ticket system once metro starts, says Fadnavis

A single integrated ticketing system for different modes of public transport will be made available in Pune once the metro network is inaugurated in Maharashtra's second largest city, BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Friday.

He was speaking at the inauguration of an AC bus service with a ticket price of Rs 10, an initiative of the BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation.

''The way an integrated ticketing system is being launched in Mumbai to cover metro rail, monorail, BEST and waterways, in the coming days, a ticket system to integrate metro rail and bus services will be made available in Pune. Trials of the Pune metro were conducted yesterday, the service will be commissioned soon,'' he said.

He said people had doubts about the Pune metro rail project when it was started under his government, but the work currently is moving at great pace, adding that Pune and Nagpur were the only two cities where metro work was underway even amid the coronavirus outbreak.

''When I was CM, I had said the state government would provide all help and had asked the PMC to purchase CNG and electric buses to make the city pollution-free. Today, Pune's civic-run transport undertaking has the highest number of electric buses in its fleet,'' said Fadnavis.

He said Pune city had a huge number of two-wheelers, but projects like metro rail would attract more and more people towards public transport.

