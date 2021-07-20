Left Menu

Typhoon Cempaka makes landfall in China's Guangdong, says Xinhua

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2021 21:39 IST
Typhoon Cempaka made landfall in the coastal area of south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday night, becoming the first typhoon to make landfall in China this year, according to state media.

Cempaka, the seventh typhoon this year, landed on the coast of Jiangcheng district in the city of Yangjiang, packing winds of up to 118.8 km per hour near its eye, the Xinhua news agency reported, citing the provincial meteorological center.

