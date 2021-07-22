PM Modi and CM Thackeray discuss flooding situation in Maharashtra
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. @OfficeofUT"
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 22-07-2021 22:24 IST
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding.
(With Inputs from PIB)
