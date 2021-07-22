Left Menu

PM Modi and CM Thackeray discuss flooding situation in Maharashtra

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding. Assured all possible support from the Centre to mitigate the situation. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. @OfficeofUT"

Updated: 22-07-2021 22:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the situation in parts of Maharashtra in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding.



(With Inputs from PIB)

