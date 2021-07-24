Russia's Sochi region hit by floods for second time in a month
Emergency sirens sounded in the southern Russian region of Sochi overnight after rivers burst their banks in heavy rain for a second time this month and flooding closed a motorway.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Emergency sirens sounded in the southern Russian region of Sochi overnight after rivers burst their banks in heavy rain for a second time this month and flooding closed a motorway. The sirens, heard in areas near the city of Sochi, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics, were a warning for residents but evacuation was not planned at this time, the emergencies ministry was cited by the TASS news agency as saying.
Earlier this month, heavy rains caused severe flooding in the same area, with roads turning into rivers for several days. On Friday, floods also hit an area of Russia's the Far East, damaging a bridge on the Trans-Siberian railway line partially suspending rail traffic on a transportation artery that is crucial for Russia's economy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US climate envoy announces Russia trip at time of tension
Taliban says it is discussing ceasefire with Kabul -Russian agencies
Russia reports 25,766 new COVID-19 cases, 726 deaths
Taliban says it controls most of Afghanistan, reassures Russia
EAM Jaishankar discusses nuclear, space and defence cooperation with his Russian counterpart