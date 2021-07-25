Left Menu

Mudslide partially collapses mine in Pakistan, killing 4

PTI | Quetta | Updated: 25-07-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 00:06 IST
A mudslide at a mine in southwest Pakistan killed four coal miners and injured two others on Saturday following heavy monsoon rains, officials said.

Local government administrator Amir Khan said that by the time rescuers reached the area hit by the torrent, the 200-foot-deep mine had partially collapsed.

He said the mine, located in the Sharag area of Sharag area of the Harnai district, was ordered closed following the incident.

Such accidents are common in Pakistan's coal mines, where safety standards are not widely respected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

