Left Menu

Realty contribution to GDP to reach 10pc by 2025: official

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:56 IST
Realty contribution to GDP to reach 10pc by 2025: official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The real estate sector which has been stressed for quite some time now has started showing signs of improvement since the first quarter of the current fiscal and its contribution to the country's GDP is expected to reach 10 per cent by 2025 from the current 7 per cent, a top government official said on Thursday.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra also said that the National Urban Digital Mission has taken up steps to connect nearly 2,535 cities across India to improve connectivity.

"The real estate sector's contribution to the GDP is 7 per cent now and it is expected to reach 10 per cent by 2025. The sector in India is set to be valued at USD 1 trillion in the next few years as the country aims at USD 5 trillion economy," he said at an interactive session with Bharat Chamber of Commerce.

Mishra said that construction of 725 kilometres of metro railway tracks has been completed while 1,060 kilometres of tracks are being constructed in 18 cities. "One lakh houses in urban areas were constructed last year to provide rental accommodation to poor street vendors and migrant workers", he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021