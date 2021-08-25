119 properties attached in Navi Mumbai for non-payment of tax

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has attached 119 properties for non-payment of property tax, a civic official said on Wednesday. The corporation has issued a final decree and asked these owners to make payments within 21 days failing which these properties would be auctioned off to recover tax dues, said its spokesperson.

The action was taken as the tax was not paid by these owners even after notices, he said.

Advertisement

Nineteen of the attached properties are located in Belapur, 20 in Nerul, 34 in Vashi, 10 in Turbhe, 17 in Kopar Khairne, 12 in Ghansoli and seven are located in Airoli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)