Contractors fail to launch PMGSY works on time-Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil on Thursday said the Centre is investing about Rs 4 lakh crore on various development programmes and blamed contactors for the delay in launching the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) works in the country.

The union minister visited the National Institute of Rural Development (NIRDPR), here and interacted with the officials with regard to various activities being implemented by the Institute, an official release said.

''He ( Patil) mentioned that in PMGSY contractors are quoting about 30 per cent less and after signing the agreement the works are not being grounded for months together. Further he said there is no quality monitoring of PMGSY road works,'' the release said.

Patil requested the Director General of the institute to design a monitoring system for all PMGSY works and also suggested that the NIRDPR can engage Auditors and deploy at the states for third party inspection of these works, it said.

The minister pointed that there is no provision for enhancement of the cost of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana housing, on account of price escalation and due to which many houses sanctioned to the beneficiaries are pending incomplete.

