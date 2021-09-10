Left Menu

MSME Tool Room CITD gets patent for 'Anaar' firework making machine

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 21:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad-based Central Institute of Tool Design (CITD) has obtained a patent for making an automatic machine for the production of conical-shaped fireworks or 'Anaar', the MSME ministry said on Friday.

It said CITD, which is an MSME Tool Room, and Sivakasi-based Standard Fireworks Pvt Ltd (SFPL) had filed a joint patent application for this innovation.

MSMEs stand for micro, small and medium enterprises.

The machine works completely on a pneumatic system for the entire process of manufacturing.

There is no electrical or electronics system used in the process, it said adding that it can help in avoiding fire accidents in fireworks industries.

''The MSME Tool Room, Hyderabad, CITD has obtained a patent for an automatic machine for the production of conical-shaped fireworks for 20 years from November 10, 2015,'' it added.

CITD is a government organisation working under the administrative control of the MSME ministry.

It was established in 1968 and is a pioneering institution in training technical personnel in the field of tool design and low-cost automation.

