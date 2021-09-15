Tycoons Group, a premium real estate developer launches Tycoons Square in Kalyan

The time to seize infinite opportunities is here as Tycoons Group, one of the premium Real estate developers in Mumbai has launched the most sought-after real estate destination Tycoons Square in Kalyan. Located at Khadakpada, Kalyan's first super-preferential and integrated lifestyle district.

On the launch, Mr. Shrikant Shitole, Founder & Managing Director, Tycoons Group said, ''Tycoons Square is one of our most ambitious projects. We believe that Kalyan is a land of infinite opportunities and Tycoons Square will fulfill the customer's need for a holistic and inclusive style of living with a high happiness quotient. With the ongoing and planned infrastructural developments in Kalyan, it is gradually becoming a preferred destination for homebuyers.'' Tycoons Square is strategically located in the middle of Education Institutes, Social & Leisure zones along with public transport facilities surrounding it from all four sides, Tycoons Square consists of exquisite 1 & 2 BHK residences for the discerning buyers willing to live a premium lifestyle.

Tycoons Square is one of the region's most well-planned and integrated mix-use destinations with iconic residential towers, a buzzing retail zone, and an enriching commercial area. The new project is one of the chosen few integrated landmarks of Mumbai that has a highway passing through it, allowing it to create independent yet well-connected gated communities. It will provide the customers with the best of both worlds well-secured ecosystem and a buzzing lifestyle. Khadakpada is all set to be the most premium and prestigious address of the entire Northern MMR region.

Tycoons Square is a stone's throw away from the Kalyan Railway station with easy access to the golden triangle of commercial nerve centers such as Kalyan-Thane-Navi Mumbai. The upcoming Metro Line 5 will further enhance the connectivity to the main city along with the proposed Greenfield highways that will boost connectivity between Navi Mumbai & Mumbai. This will be in addition to the already existing Kalyan Station on the Central line that is being revamped soon to ensure easier travel and more opportunities.

Kalyan Ring Road, Airoli-Katai Expressway, and Mankoli-Dombivali Link Road are fast-tracked, this will connect the 3 large nodes of the Northern MMR region. Enhanced road connectivity with 6 economic hubs - Bhiwandi, Dombivali, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur, and Thane - raises residential demand.

Planned developments in the city particularly the 'Smart City Project' will give the social infrastructure of the region a facelift. The finest of Kalyan's institutes are present in the vicinity such as Birla School & College, Mumbai University sub-campus, and the soon-to-be-ready BITS School of Management. For leisure and recreation, the presence of PVR Cinemax and Metro mall is just 10 minutes away from Tycoons Square.

Some of the amenities provided in Tycoons Square are a podium garden, a clubhouse that consists of a well-equipped Gymnasium with Spa, Indoor and Outdoor Pool, a Multipurpose Sports Court, Banquet Hall & Lawn. There is a Dance Studio & Music Academy integrated into the catchment along with a buzzing commercial and retail district called Tycoons Bazzar. Other amenities include high-speed elevators, power back-ups for common areas, solar water heating facility, CCTV monitoring & state-of-the-art security systems.

About Tycoons Group: Established in 1999, Tycoons have evolved into the leading provider of premium lifestyle solutions for discerning buyers in Kalyan. Tycoons' underlying philosophy is to provide maximum value to customers and to constantly raise the bar in customer delight through innovation, excellence in quality, and assurance of delivery. Tycoons' experience and expertise are in conceptualizing and developing landmark projects across various asset classes such as residential, commercial, retail, and hospitality space. Since the inception of Tycoons, they have striven towards customer centricity, uncompromising business ethics, and transparency in every sphere of our conduct. This approach has established them as the most preferred real estate brand in Kalyan - a city in which they have now transcended the ordinary definition of luxury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)