Sam strengthens into Category 2 Hurricane - U.S. NHC

Sam intensified into a Category 2 Hurricane on Friday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, adding that it is forecast to become a major hurricane on Saturday.

Sam is located about 1,215 miles (1,950 km) east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, packing maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour (155 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

