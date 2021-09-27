Ad on airlifting devotees to shrine: TTD cautions devotees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) that governs the shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Hills, near here, on Monday cautioned devotees on an advertisement in the social media saying they can go on a chartered helicopter trip to the shrine from Chennai, Coimbatore and Bengaluru on payment of Rs 1.11 lakh per head and they can have VIP darshan of the Lord and also of His consort Padmavati in Tiruchanur nearby. An official of the temple told PTI that legal action would be taken against the private travel agency for posting the advertisement. This could mislead devotees keen on visiting the shrine on Saturdays during the auspicious month of 'Puratasi'. He said the advertisement sought an additional payment of Rs 10,000 to offer worship to the Lord.

