Max temperature settles at 28.8 deg C in Delhi

The mercury in the national capital settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, officials said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 65 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Mercury rose by a few notches in the national capital on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature settling at 22.4 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 91 per cent, according to the IMD.

On Monday, the minimum temperature had settled at 20.1 degrees Celsius, and rains cooled the weather later in the day, with the maximum temperature being recorded at 23.9 degrees Celsius.

Many parts of the city witnessed rains on Monday, leading to waterlogging at some places.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature stood at 28.8 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Tuesday morning, Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, was recorded at 'satisfactory' level (59), data from Central Pollution Control Board showed. It remained at 'satisfactory' (78) around 7 PM as well, as per the data.

Due to rains, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, had improved to 'good' from the 'very poor' category on Monday morning.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

For Anand Vihar it was 'satisfactory' in the morning but deteriorated to 'moderate' in the evening.

At ITO Delhi, R K Puram and Pusa, the AQI readings were in 'good' category in the morning, but slipped to 'satisfactory' in the evening, according to CPCB data. The weatherman has forecast mainly clear sky for Wednesday with the possibility of mist in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

