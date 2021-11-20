Left Menu

Britain seeks ban of single use plastic plates and cutlery in England

Single-use plastic plates and cutlery and polystyrene cups could all be banned in England as the British government seeks to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste, it said on Saturday. The government also launched a separate call for evidence to address other sources of plastic pollution, such as wet wipes, tobacco filters, sachets and other single-use cups. Banning plastic in these items could be a future policy measure.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-11-2021 05:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 05:31 IST
Britain seeks ban of single use plastic plates and cutlery in England
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Single-use plastic plates and cutlery and polystyrene cups could all be banned in England as the British government seeks to eliminate all avoidable plastic waste, it said on Saturday. England uses 1.1 billion single-use plates and 4.25 billion items of single-use cutlery, most of which are plastic, per year, but only 10% are recycled upon disposal, it said.

Under proposals in a 12-week public consultation, businesses and consumers will need to move towards more sustainable alternatives. The government also launched a separate call for evidence to address other sources of plastic pollution, such as wet wipes, tobacco filters, sachets and other single-use cups.

Banning plastic in these items could be a future policy measure. "There is growing recognition of the damage that plastics cause to our environment and marine life in particular. We want to reduce the use of plastics in packaging and ban its use in items linked to littering," said environment minister George Eustice.

“We have already banned plastic straws, stirrers and cotton buds and now plan to extend the ban to cutlery and balloon sticks where alternative materials, like wood can be used.” A ban on supplying plastic straws and stirrers and plastic-stemmed cotton buds came into force in England last year.

Forced charges for single-use carrier bags has cut consumption in the main supermarkets by 95% since 2015. The devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are responsible for their own policies on plastic waste.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognition' of Putin; Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain and more

World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognit...

 Global
4
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021