Ghat roads to Tirumala re-opened after repairs

The ghat roads leading to the holy Tirumala Hills, the abode of Lord Venkateswara, have been re-opened for vehicular traffic after remaining closed for three days due to heavy rains and flash flood but the two stairways meant for pilgrims to trek the Hills still remain closed.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) officers and staff got into action on a war-footing and removed the boulders that fell on the ghat roads due to landslips and conducted repairs with some safety measures, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said on Saturday.

The protection wall on the first ghat road near Akkagarla temple was damaged as there were landslips at four places on the road. The second ghat road saw at least 13 landslides at various places, the Chairman told reporters.

The Srivari Mettu road suffered damages at some places while the stairway too was damaged due to heavy rains, he said.

''The rainfall between November 17 and 19 (about 19 cm) was the highest in over 30 years and the total damages amounted to Rs four crore for the TTD,'' Subba Reddy said.

The IT servers of TTD were affected due to heavy rains, due to which services to pilgrims were hit. ''Our IT team got into swift action and restored the servers to alleviate the inconvenience to pilgrims,'' he added.

The Chairman said the TTD has decided that those pilgrims who had valid darshan tickets but could not make it to the shrine due to rain be allowed at a later date.

The TTD provided accommodation and food in various guesthouses for pilgrims stranded in Tirupati due to heavy rain, Reddy added.