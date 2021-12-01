South Bengal likely to witness heavy rain as low pressure system forms in Andaman Sea

The Met department on Wednesday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kolkata and south Bengal districts owing to the formation of a low pressure system in central Andaman Sea which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts on Sunday.

Under the influence of the weather system, thunderstorm and lightning associated with gusty wind and light to moderate rainfall are very likely to occur at most places in the districts of Gangetic West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday.

The weatherman said a low pressure area lies over central Andaman Sea and is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal by Thursday.

The system will further intensify into a cyclonic storm over central parts of the Bay of Bengal by Friday and reach Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts around Saturday morning, the Met office said.

It said heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Howrah on Saturday.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur on Sunday at one or two places over Kolkata, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Howrah districts. Squally wind speed reaching 45 to 55 km per hour gusting to 65 kmph is likely to commence along and off West Bengal coast from December 4 morning, reaching 60 to 70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from the evening of that day for the subsequent 12 hours, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from December 3 to 5, the Met office said.

