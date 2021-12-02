Left Menu

Army to introduce new combat uniform from next year

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 16:06 IST
Army to introduce new combat uniform from next year
Image Credit: Twitter (@adgpi)
  • Country:
  • India

The Army is set to introduce a light and more climate-friendly combat uniform for its personnel from next year, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The new camouflage uniform will be based on a ''digital disruptive'' pattern and they are expected to be showcased at the Army Day parade on January 15, they said.

It is learned that the new combat uniform has been finalized after wide-ranging discussions and analysis of military uniforms of several countries, the people said.

They said the new uniform will be much more durable as well as comfortable in both summers and winters.

The uniforms, which will feature a mix of colours including olive and earthen, have been designed taking into considerations aspects like areas of deployment of the troops and climatic conditions in which they operate.

The Navy had rolled out a new camouflage uniform last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone metal debit card

IDFC FIRST Bank debuts FIRST Private Infinite Card, India's first standalone...

 India
2
Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs 10,500 cr sales bookings

Birla Estates to invest Rs 5500 cr to build housing proj in Mumbai; eyes Rs ...

 India
3
NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this week

NASA's first two-way optical communications relay satellite launching this w...

 United States
4
UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna

UPDATE 1-Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station ante...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021