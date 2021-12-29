Left Menu

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 29-12-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 12:15 IST
Heavy snowfall in high-altitude areas of Sikkim
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Heavy snowfall has been reported in high-altitude areas of Sikkim, officials said on Wednesday.

Continuous snowfall since Tuesday night has blocked access to areas such as Lachung, Yumthang and Lachen in North Sikkim district and Uttarey in West Sikkim district, they said.

The road to Tsomgo lake and Nathula has also been closed due to heavy snowfall.

The state capital Gangtok reported the season's lowest minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

The temperature will drop further in the next two days, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

